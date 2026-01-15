Emversity, Truva, others raise early-stage funding

Vivek Sinha, founder and CEO of Emversity

Training platform Emversity, home resale startup Truva, data platform GrowthPal, and three other startups have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, angel and other strategic investors, the companies said on Thursday.

Beyond Odds Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates higher-education embedded training and employability platform Emversity, has raised $30 million (Rs 271 crore) in a Series A round led by Premji Invest.

The round also saw participation from Lightspeed and Z47. The funding brings the firm’s cumulative capital raised to $46 million.

Emversity said it plans to deploy the capital toward expanding its campus footprint from around 40 currently to over 200 locations, deepen its leadership position in healthcare and hospitality skilling, roll out skilling programs for infrastructure-led EPC and manufacturing industries, and strengthen its technology-enabled careers platform spanning career discovery, training, employability, and workforce mobility.

Founded by Vivek Sinha in 2023, Emversity is an education platform which acts as a bridge between universities and employers, working with higher-education institutions to provide industry-aligned curricula, work-integrated training, and advanced learning infrastructure to train job-ready graduates.

In less than two years, Emversity claims to have scaled its platform to support over 4,500 learners across 40-plus campuses through employer-co-created workforce pipelines. Its healthcare and hospitality programs are developed in collaboration with companies such as Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Aster, KIMS, IHCL (Taj Hotels), and Lemon Tree Hotels.

Truva, a full-stack platform for home buying and selling, has raised $9 million in fresh capital in a round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Orios Venture Partners.

Of the total funding, $7.3 million was raised as equity in a round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Orios Venture Partners, and $1.7 million as venture debt from Stride Ventures, the startup said in a statement.

Angel investors such as Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal, PeerCheque founders Aakrit Vaish and Miten Sampat, LivSpace co-founder Ramakant Sharma, Boundless Ventures founder Natasha Malpani Oswal, and S Raheja Realty’s managing director Ram Raheja also participated in the round.

With the fresh funding, Truva plans to deepen its footprint across Mumbai and into new metros like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, strengthen its TruIQ platform, and support inventory-linked working capital to scale staging, legal verification, and transaction execution.

Founded in 2023 by Puneet Arora, Monil Singhal, and Ankit Gupta, Truva operates a home buying and selling platform in highly fragmented resale markets. It takes exclusive mandates from sellers, invests in legal and physical verification, staging, renovation, and data-backed valuation, and manages transactions end-to-end, from discovery to registration.

GrowthPal said it has raised $2.6 million in a funding round led by Ideaspring Capital to accelerate its AI-powered M&A copilot for deal sourcing and execution.

The round also saw participation from global angel investors.

The startup, founded by Maneesh Bhandari, Shalu Mitruka and Amaresh Shirsat, said the capital will support product development and expansion of its presence across international markets.

GrowthPal’s AI-powered M&A copilot helps users identify off-market targets, validate fit, and accelerate deal execution turning strategy into action within days. When a buyer defines a growth objective, like acquiring a specific capability or entering a new geography, the system translates that goal into a structured acquisition thesis. The AI agents then scan a database of more than four million technology companies using signals from public filings, web activity, hiring trends, funding history, and other indicators. The result is a short list of off-market targets that align closely with the buyer’s mandate.

Aule Space

Deep-tech startup Aule Space has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding led by pi Ventures, with participation from a host of angel investors.

Utpata Ventures founder Eash Sundaram, and Tonbo Imaging CEO Arvind Lakshmikumar were among the angel investors who participated in the round.

The funding will enable Aule Space to expand its engineering team, build ground infrastructure for docking tests, and advance development of its first demonstration satellites, set to launch next year. These satellites, the startup says, will validate rendezvous, proximity operations and docking (RPOD), the capability for spacecraft to safely approach, maneuver near, and physically attach to other objects in orbit.

Aule Space is building autonomous satellites that can dock with and service other satellites in orbit. Founded in 2024 by Jay Panchal, Nithyaa Giri, and Hrishit Tambi, Aule Space offers satellite engineering, autonomous systems, and machine learning capabilities critical for executing complex close-proximity operations in orbit.

RoadGrid

RoadGrid has raised Rs 12 crore ($1.3 million) in a pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures and other investors to build an EV charging ecosystem.

The round also saw participation from a strong group of strategic and angel investors such as Venture Catalysts, Kamal Puri of Skyline Group, FAAD Network, LetsVenture, Pace Group’s Vrinda Goyal, Haresh Patel of Arthanomics, and Maneesh Shrivastav of Alpha Value, the startup said in a statement.

Founded by Deepesh Shrinath, RoadGrid manufactures and supplies EV chargers to original equipment manufacturers for both offboard and fast DC charging for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. It also operates in public and commercial charging stations..

RenewCred

Net Zero Initiative Pvt Ltd, an operator of carbon credit standard and registry platform RenewCred, has closed its seed round with Rs 4.25 crore, comprising a mix of equity and grants.

Campus Angels Network led the round, which saw participation from Kairos Early Opportunity Fund, build3 Startup Studio, VentureStudio Ahmedabad University, Ideashacks Investor Network, ACT Capital Foundation, Social Innovation Lab by CITI Bank-IIT Kanpur and other angel investors.

Over the next 9-12 months, the startup will focus on expanding its library of non-nature-based carbon credit methodologies, scaling the net zero digital MRV and registry platform, growing its science network and sector-specific expertise, and onboarding project developers and buyers seeking transparent, continuously verified carbon credits.

Founded by Abhimanyu Rathi with Yogendra Panchal, Shilpi Saboo and Kaushik Gupta, RenewCred is building the core market infrastructure for high-integrity carbon credits, with a sharp focus on non-nature-based methodologies such as biochar, EV fleets, renewable energy, methane reduction, clean fuels, and industrial decarbonization.

