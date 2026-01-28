Agrani Labs, D-Propulse Aerospace, ScrapUncle, three others raise early-stage funding

Mukul Chhabra, founder of ScrapUncle

Agrani Labs, an AI semiconductor startup building GPU solutions for datacentres, deep-tech startup D-Propulse Aerospace, on-demand recycling platform ScrapUncle and three other startups have raised early-stage funding.

AI semiconductor startup Agrani Labs has emerged from stealth after pocketing $8 million (about Rs 73 crore) in a seed round led by venture capital from Peak XV Partners, with participation from angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup was founded by veterans from Intel and AMD, including Dheemanth Nagaraj, Ashok Jagannathan, Srikanth Nimmagadda, and Rajesh Vivekanandham.

It is developing a full-stack solution, including end-to-end software comprising AI frameworks, compilers, libraries, system software, addressing one of the primary bottlenecks in non-incumbent AI chip adoption.

“We are excited to emerge from stealth,” said Dheemanth Nagaraj, chief executive of Agrani Labs. “For a team that has lived and breathed compute architecture for decades, building an AI computer grounds-up to help advance the potential of this technology is gratifying. We are leveraging India’s immense semiconductor and software talent to build a product that will compete on the global stage.”

Advertisement

D-Propulse Aerospace, a deep-tech startup that is creating next-generation propulsion systems, has raised Rs 25 crore from early-stage investment platform IAN Group’s IAN Alpha Fund.

It plans to use the fresh funds to expand the engineering team, strengthen computing and simulation capabilities, and set up limited testing infrastructure.

Advertisement

Set up in July 2025, the startup is an aerospace startup focused on developing next-generation high-speed propulsion systems for defence and civilian applications, using its proprietary rotating detonation engine (RDE) technology.

ScrapUncle, an on-demand recycling platform, has secured 22 crore ($2.4 million) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Orios Venture Partners and Acumen Fund.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Upaya Social Ventures, Venture Catalysts, We Founder Circle, Soonicorn Ventures, and angel investor Bharat Jaisinghani.

The company plans to use the capital to deepen its presence across the Delhi-NCR area, scale operations to achieve Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue, and lay the foundation for expanding its app to other metro cities, it said in a statement. It will also use the funding for investing in fulfilment infrastructure, technology, and workforce.

ScrapUncle, founded by Mukul Chhabra, is building a one-stop recycling application that allows doorstep collection of all recyclables, from e-waste, paper, metals, cartons, plastics, textiles, to even end-of-life vehicles, with a core focus on household collection, the most complex part of the recycling supply chain.

Advertisement

The Stack

Supplements brand The Stack has secured Rs 5.5 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by OTP Ventures and Huddle Ventures, with participation from a group of angel investors.

The company, founded by Shreya Jain and Kshitij Rihal, says it offers high-quality, science-backed supplements using clinically studied global ingredients. It is focused on key health areas such as sleep and gut health.

The capital raised in the pre-seed round will be invested in research and development, expand the product pipeline, build the early team and improve brand and packaging.

SBC

SBC LLP, a tax, consulting, and advisory firm, has closed its pre-Series A funding round, raising an undisclosed amount at a valuation of Rs 100 crore ($11.2 million).

The round was led by Raju Menon, founder and Chairman of Kreston Menon Group in the UAE, and Suresh Katamreddy, founder and COO of Kastech Group in the USA.

The company plans to use the capital for international expansion across the India-UAE-US corridor, develop proprietary AI-enabled technology platforms, and strengthen specialized advisory capabilities.

SBC, founded in 2017, offers professional services spanning taxation and advisory, corporate finance, M&A, valuations, GCC incubation and managed services, and technology-enabled outsourcing.

TakeTwo

AI-powered film studio TakeTwo has secured pre-seed capital, led by US-based pre-seed venture firm Afore Capital and Canadian venture capital firm Inovia VC.

It did not disclose the amount of capital raised but said the round valued the company at about Rs 100 crore.

TakeTwo is an AI-native film studio specialising in high-end visual storytelling. Its founders, Rudresh Upadhyaya and Raghav Katta, recently emerged from Y Combinator’s AI Startup School. It is a full-stack studio, assisting directors and production houses in executing complex VFX-heavy sequences, stylized inserts, and surreal environments at a fraction of traditional costs.

The capital will be deployed to develop TakeTwo’s technical infrastructure further and scale its team of creative technologists.

Share article on Leave Your Comments