Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business

Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business

By Reuters

  • 17 Jan 2025
Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business
Emaar's logo is seen in Dubai. | Credit: Reuters/ Hamad I Mohammed

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed real estate firm, is in talks with "a few groups" in India including Adani Group to sell a stake of its Indian business, it said on Thursday.

The builder of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and other iconic parts of Dubai, said in a statement that the valuation and other terms of a potential deal were not finalised, without adding further details.

The statement followed media reports on Wednesday stating that Adani Realty, the real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprise, was in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Emaar India.

Advertisement

Emaar started its operations in the country in 2005 and has a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Gurugram, Mohali, Lucknow, Jaipur and Indore, according to its website.

Besides India, it operates internationally in other markets including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US.

Advertisement
Adani GroupEmaar Properties PJSC

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
KKR's highways InvIT aims to double AUM to over $5.5 bn in growth drive

Infrastructure

KKR's highways InvIT aims to double AUM to over $5.5 bn in growth drive

Premium
Exclusive: CardinalStone PE loops in LP for Africa cleantech deal

Infrastructure

Exclusive: CardinalStone PE loops in LP for Africa cleantech deal

Ecozen raises $23 mn from Northern Arc, responsAbility and others

Infrastructure

Ecozen raises $23 mn from Northern Arc, responsAbility and others

Premium
Sundaram Alternates aims to mark final close of fourth realty fund by month-end

Infrastructure

Sundaram Alternates aims to mark final close of fourth realty fund by month-end

Premium
Exclusive: Shipping billionaire Saade set to form Africa logistics JV

Infrastructure

Exclusive: Shipping billionaire Saade set to form Africa logistics JV

Masdar announces $6 bn project to deliver reliable clean power

Infrastructure

Masdar announces $6 bn project to deliver reliable clean power

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW