Elevation Capital-backed fintech Skydo plans new funding round

Premium Skydo founders Srivatsan Sridhar and Movin Jain | Credit: Skydo

Fintech startup Skydo, which counts venture capital firm Elevation Capital as an investor, is planning to raise a new round of funding to accelerate growth, a top executive told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company, which received the Reserve Bank of India’s in-principle approval for a payment aggregator-cross border licence earlier this week, ......