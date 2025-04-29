Elevation-backed The Souled Store buys Redwolf to expand pop culture lineup
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Elevation-backed The Souled Store buys Redwolf to expand pop culture lineup

Elevation-backed The Souled Store buys Redwolf to expand pop culture lineup

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Apr 2025
Elevation-backed The Souled Store buys Redwolf to expand pop culture lineup
Vedang Patel, co-founder and CEO, The Souled Store

Direct-to-consumer pop-culture apparel brand The Souled Store, backed by venture capital firm Elevation Capital and growth-stage investor Xponentia Capital Partners, has acquired Redwolf, a pop culture merchandise brand.  

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. 

As part of the acquisition, Redwolf’s founders--Ameya Thakur, Rahul Jaisheel, and Vivek Malhotra--will join The Souled Store team. “Their expertise and passion will play a crucial role in further enhancing our ability to offer innovative products that resonate with fans across India and beyond,” The Souled Store said in a statement.  

Advertisement

The acquisition follows comments made by The Souled Store’s co-founder and CEO Vedang Patel to VCCircle earlier, where he mentioned the company was exploring brand acquisitions and new product launches.  

“Merging with The Souled Store was the next logical step in realizing our vision of bringing the best pop culture merchandise to the Indian audience. All three of us are huge pop-culture geeks ourselves and look forward to leveraging the scale provided by The Souled Store to take the brand to greater heights.” said Malhotra.  

Patel said, "Redwolf’s creativity and commitment to fandom-inspired products are a perfect fit. This acquisition will strengthen our mission to become the home of pop culture in India.” 

Advertisement

Founded in 2013, The Souled Store has built a robust pop culture presence with over 200 licenses, including titles like One Piece, Naruto, and Marvel. Its product line includes apparel such as cargo pants, linen shirts, and sneakers. The brand currently operates over 40 stores across India, and also sells online.  

The company raised its first institutional funding in 2019, when RPSG Ventures invested Rs 22 crore in its Series A round. In 2021, it secured Rs 75 crore in Series B funding from Elevation Capital and angel investors. This was followed by a Rs 135 crore Series C round in 2023, led by mid-market private equity firm Xponentia. In October 2023, cricketer Hardik Pandya, previously a brand ambassador, also joined as an investor. To date, it has raised over Rs 230 crore across multiple funding rounds. 

Advertisement
The Souled StoreRedwolfstartupsElevation CapitalXponentia Capital Partners

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Urban Company takes valuation knock ahead of IPO; Accel, Elevation, Bessemer set for windfall

Consumer

Urban Company takes valuation knock ahead of IPO; Accel, Elevation, Bessemer set for windfall

FabIndia backer Lighthouse invests in premium occasion wear brand Kalki Fashion

Consumer

FabIndia backer Lighthouse invests in premium occasion wear brand Kalki Fashion

Premium
Bottomline: Drools Pet Food crosses $100 mn in revenue but margins under pressure

Consumer

Bottomline: Drools Pet Food crosses $100 mn in revenue but margins under pressure

Pro
How Biryani By Kilo's lead PE-VC investors fared as it manages just $60 mn tag in sale

Consumer

How Biryani By Kilo's lead PE-VC investors fared as it manages just $60 mn tag in sale

The Park Hotels operator adds Z Luxury Residences to hospitality portfolio

Consumer

The Park Hotels operator adds Z Luxury Residences to hospitality portfolio

African PE firm Mediterrania Capital marks third full exit from Fund III

Consumer

African PE firm Mediterrania Capital marks third full exit from Fund III

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW