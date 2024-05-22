Elevation Capital, Axilor and YCombinator tap into three tech startups

(L-R): Aseem Gupta and Vimal Singh Rathore, co-founders, SuperKalam

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup UnifyApps, deeptech startup NoPo Nanotechnologies and edtech startup SuperKalam secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

UnifyApps has raised $11 million (Rs 91.6 crore) in a seed funding round from consumer tech-focused private equity firm Elevation Capital, along with undisclosed angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup was founded by Pavitar Singh, the former CTO at New York-based enterprise software company Sprinklr, along with Sumeet Nandal, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu and Shivam Satrawal.



The platform, which uses generative artificial intelligence to connect disjointed SaaS applications, enables enterprises to develop complex applications, automate business workflows and build data pipelines.



The Bengaluru-based startup plans to expand its platform to support over 5,000 applications, per its statement.



NoPo Nanotechnologies

NoPo Nanotechnologies has raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Axilor’s Micelio Fund and Inflexor Ventures. Spectrum Impact, Aureolis and other undisclosed angel investors also subscribed to the round.

The startup plans to deploy the funds to scale up production, improve its engineering capabilities and execute a global go-to-market strategy, as per its statement.

Advertisement

Founded by Gadhadar Reddy and Kelley Bradley, NoPo is a deeptech startup that uses its proprietary technology to produce single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) designed for applications in advanced electronics and energy storage.

Notably, in 2023, the company elevated its head of technology Anto Godwin as a co-founder and roped in IIM Ahmedabad-alumna Arunima Patel as a co-founder with a focus on business development.

Advertisement

SuperKalam has raised $1.95 million (Rs 16.3 crore) in a seed funding round co-led, by YCombinator and Fundersclub. The round also saw participation from Puneet Kumar (YCcombinator partner), GoodWater Capital, Nurture Ventures, SuperCapital and Pareto Ventures.

The secured funding will be utilized to improve SuperKalam's artificial intelligence (AI)-based educational platform, expand its reach and improve user experience.

Founded in 2023 by Vimal Singh Rathore and Aseem Gupta, SuperKalam uses AI to provide personalized guidance and support for competitive exams. By utilizing AI-driven analytics, the platform adapts to each student's needs, offering tailored learning paths, instant doubt resolution and progress tracking.

Advertisement

Notably, this is the second edtech startup by Rathore, who had also founded Coursavy, which was acquired by Unacademy in September 2020.

Share article on Leave Your Comments