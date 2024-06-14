Blackstone-controlled Simplilearn aims at operational profitability this year

Premium Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simplilearn

Blackstone-owned edtech startup Simplilearn is looking at double-digit revenue growth in the current financial year, with a focus on operational profitability as the company prepares for a public listing in the coming two-three years. Simplilearn, which provides training for professional certification courses in India, US, Europe and MENA regions, is aiming ......