Eight Roads-backed dental, skincare startup makeO nets $16 mn

AMPA Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd, the company behind dental-care brands makeO and toothsi and skin-care brand Skinnsi, said Tuesday it has raised $16 million (Rs 135 crore) in fresh funding.

The round was led by 360 ONE Asset and the investment office of public markets investor Ashish Kacholia, makeO said in a statement.

Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, South Korea-based Paramark Ventures, the family office of Medlife co-founders Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar also participated in the round.

Advertisement

The development comes a little less than a year after VCCircle reported that the company was in talks to raise Series D funding. However, the company didn't specify if it was bridge funding or a new round of venture funding.

MakeO also said it will use the fresh capital to support its plans to expand its geographic footprint and scale its offline centres. These centres provide customers smile and skin makeover services and also function as physical touchpoints to consult with orthodontists and dermatologists.

“The capital will enable us to strengthen our online and offline footprint, offering customers the convenience of accessing our services at their doorstep or through our physical experience centres,” said Dr. Arpi Mehta, founder and CEO, makeO.

Advertisement

The startup was founded in 2018 by orthodontists Arpi Mehta, Pravin Shetty, Manjul Jain, and Anirudh Kale. It secured $5 million in its Series A round in January 2020 from Think Investments and other investors.

The company raised around $20 million in its Series B round of funding led by Eight Roads Ventures in August 2021 and snagged a Series C cheque from investors such as Eight Road Ventures and IIFL in 2022.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments