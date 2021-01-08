Dental-tech brand Toothsi raises Series A capital

AMPA Orthodontics Pvt Ltd, which operates tech-infused dental care brand Toothsi, has raised $5 million (Rs 36.6 crore) in Series A fundraising.

Investors in this round include San Francisco-based hedge fund Think Investments and the family office of JM Financial chairman Nimesh Kampani. Others include Siddharth Shah, co-founder and chief executive of API Holdings, and Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and operations chief of Livspace.

Toothsi was set up in 2018 by Arpi Mehta, Pravin Shetty, Manjul Jain and Anirudh Kale, all of whom are orthodontists.

It also operates a skincare brand, SkinnSi. The Mumbai-based company will use the capital it has raised to expand to over 15 cities in the country and enhance its technological infrastructure, among other things.

“We are truly impressed by Arpi and her team’s leadership in creating a category in India that has combined technology with healthcare services and caters to the demand of India today. We are extremely impressed with their growth,” Think Investments managing partner Shashin Shah said.