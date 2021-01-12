Eight Roads Ventures India and Southeast Asia, which is part of Fidelity-backed global investment firm Eight Roads, on Tuesday said it has elevated Aditya Systla to partner position.

Systla, who had joined Eight Roads in 2015 as an associate, is the fourth partner at the firm in India, said Eight Roads in a statement.

He will continue to support the venture capital firm's investments in technology, consumer and financial services. He was involved in Eight Roads' investments in MoEngage, Securonix, Shadowfax, Toppr, Unbxd, and Whatfix.

Systla, an IIT Madras graduate, had worked with private equity firm Peepul Capital before joining Eight Roads. Prior to that he was with Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus in New York.

Eight Roads has been active in beefing up its top management. Last year in March, it said it appointed Shirish Belapure, who was managing director at Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt. Ltd, as venture partner to strengthen its focus on the life sciences segment.

Later last year, the venture capital firm also appointed two new venture partners -- Stephanie Robotham and James Ireson -- to strengthen its focus on the enterprise technology portfolio.

Eight Roads has been investing in India since 2007. The venture capital firm, with assets under management of $1 billion, has over 40 active portfolio firms across healthcare, technology, consumer and financial services sectors in the country.

Last year, it was one of the most active venture capital firms in India having made 19 bets.