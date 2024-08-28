Education startup Kreedo, Spandan maker Sunfox, three others raise early-stage funds

Sunfox founders Rajat Jain, Arpit Jain, Saurabh Badola, Nitin Chandola and Sabit Rawat

Learning solutions startup Kreedo, healthtech startup Sunfox, femtech startup Laiqa, biotech company Cambrian Bioworks and data-as-collateral platform ProFinTech Technologies announced early-stage funding on Wednesday.

Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions, a Bengaluru-based company that provides transformation solutions for early learning in schools, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round. The round was co-led by Singapore-based Heritas Capital and existing investor UBS Optimus Foundation.

The round also saw participation from other existing investors Gray Matters Capital, 1Crowd, The Chennai Angels, The Joka Angel Network and others. The funding will be used to enhance Kreedo’s product offering and expansion into newer geographies.

Kreedo was founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan. The startup aims to deliver quality education in affordable private schools and preschools in early years, the company said in a statement.

Sunfox Technologies

Sunfox Technologies, which manufactures and retails the portable ECG device Spandan, raised Rs 15 crore ($1.8 million) in a pre-series funding round led by Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from Finvolve through the IA Growth Opportunities Fund I and Brew Opportunities Fund; as well as Universal Group, RP Singhvi Group, and several high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

This funding follows a Rs 5 crore investment earlier from LetsVenture and Samridh Health (backed by USAID), bringing the total capital raised in this round to Rs 20 crore.

Founded in 2016 by Rajat Jain, Arpit Jain, Saurabh Badola, Nitin Chandola and Sabit Rawat, Sunfox Technologies provides solutions in the cardiac diagnostics space. Its flagship device Spandan offers services like ECG monitoring, personalised reports, cardiac assessments for both doctors and patients, among others.

The company will use the funds for expansion in India and globally. Sunfox, operating from Dehradun, has established an advanced in-house R&D and manufacturing facility in the hilly state.

Gurugram-based Femtech startup Laiqa Wellness has raised Rs 15 crore in seed funding from IvyCap Ventures. Laiqa is a femtech platform delivering hormonal-pattern-led feminine wellness to women.

The company said in a statement that the capital infusion will help drive the expansion and development of its tech-based solutions, which focus on personalised hormonal health tracking, point-of-care assessments and AI-driven recommendations that integrate both modern science and Ayurveda.

Bengaluru-based biotechnology company, Cambrian Bioworks has secured $1.45 million in seed funding. The company builds solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and molecular diagnostic markets. The round was led by the Irani family office. It also saw participation from the company’s CEO and co-founder, Vaibhav Hegde.

The funding will accelerate the development of Cambrian’s automated molecular diagnostics platforms, bolster R&D efforts, expand the team, and support forays into international markets, the company said in a statement.

The company was founded by Vaibhav Hegde, Rohit Asil and Raghav Sridhar.

ProFinTech Technologies, a data-as-collateral platform, has secured $1.4 million in a seed funding round.

The round was led by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices from India and the US, including the family office of KI Varaprasad Reddy, Rahul Gedupudi, Sreeman Chalasani and Srinivas Kalagara.

The company stated that the fresh funds will enhance its offerings to provide micro and small enterprises with easy access to financing. It will further help the company expand into South and Western India.

Founded in November 2022 by Ravi Tanniru and Sandeep Kunkunuru, ProFinTech provides financial access to MSMEs in India.

