Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global

Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global

By Malvika Maloo

  • 20 Jun 2024
Premium
Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global
Abhijit Zaveri, founder, Career Mosaic

Career Mosaic, an education consultant that helps students with admissions in universities abroad, plans to raise its maiden round of funding from investors and has already entered into talks with some private equity firms, a top executive told VCCircle.   The company, which was set up in 2002 by Abhijit Zaveri, has been bootstrapped ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global

Consumer

Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global

Allied Blenders and Distillers files for $180-mn IPO

Consumer

Allied Blenders and Distillers files for $180-mn IPO

The Pant Project, five others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

The Pant Project, five others raise early-stage funding

TMRW invests in Accel-backed Wrogn to expand house of brands

Consumer

TMRW invests in Accel-backed Wrogn to expand house of brands

Brookfield leads investment in Dubai's GEMS Education as CVC cuts stake

Consumer

Brookfield leads investment in Dubai's GEMS Education as CVC cuts stake

Axilor bets on healthtech platform Alvye; five others raise early-stage funds

Consumer

Axilor bets on healthtech platform Alvye; five others raise early-stage funds

Advertisement