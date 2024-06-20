Education consultant Career Mosaic eyes maiden funding to take brand global

Premium
Career Mosaic, an education consultant that helps students with admissions in universities abroad, plans to raise its maiden round of funding from investors and has already entered into talks with some private equity firms, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which was set up in 2002 by Abhijit Zaveri, has been bootstrapped ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.