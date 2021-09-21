Edtech startup Expertrons raises funds from Kunal Shah and Microsoft India president

Expertrons, an edtech startup focusing on professional growth, said it has raised an undisclosed sum from Cred founder Kunal Shah and Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari.

The Mumbai-based company will use the funds to attract top professionals as career influencers on the platform.

“A key area of focus right now for us would be to tap into the job-seeking market of professionals looking to land their dream job or seeking a career change and Expertrons aims to be the one-stop platform to empower them for the same,” said founders Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta.

Expertrons was set up last year. Its AI-based recommendation engine analyses career options. Customers can then access video bots of experts who can answer several career-related questions.

The company said it has over 5,000 experts on the platform sharing their experiences.

The recent round of funding comes on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in pre-Series A funding from investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studios, LetsVenture, Ah!Ventures, Venture Garage, Auxano, and Venture Catalyst.

The executive education space has seen the making of unicorns this year, namely, Eruditus and upGrad .