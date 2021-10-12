Edtech startup Creative Galileo raises $2.5 mn in round led by Kalaari Capital

Edtech startup Creative Galileo said it has raised $2.5 million in a financing round led by Kalaari Capital with an investment of $2.1 million.

The round also saw participation from Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri, and Giridhar Malpani (who invested $400,000).

The company said the capital will be used towards scaling, product development and enhancement, creating new engaging content, forging partnerships with leading animation houses, and hiring talent.

“The funding will help us add more famous Indian and International characters and languages, hire talent, scale up and forge new alliances. This will further fuel our efforts in creating more personalised, inclusive, and relatable content helpful in a child's development in the early years," Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, founder of Creative Galileo, said.

Founded by Jhunjhunwala and Nikhil Naik, the Indian character-based app aims to leverage technology to emphasise personalised needs, inquiry-based learning methods, and experiential activities.

It focuses on six learning domains – numeracy, language, arts and aesthetics, social and emotional learning, motor skills, and discovery of the world through narrative videos, gamification, and personalised learning journeys.

The edtech company currently has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz Animation, and many industry leaders providing quality content, gamification, and interactive learning journeys for children.

Creative Galileo said it had over 4 million+ downloads in the first 12 months of its launch with a monthly active user base of over half a million.

Kalaari Capital backed the startup through its CXXO programme.