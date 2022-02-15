Edtech firm AltUni, healthtech startup Bold Care raise early stage capital

Alternative digital university AltUni by InsideIIM on Tuesday said it has raised $500000 (around Rs 3.76 crore) from a group of angel investors.

The company plans to use the fresh funds for further boosting its online platform, advanced learning programs and bolstering its community engagement.

“I am glad to partner with marquee angel investors Amit Gupta, Mukesh Maniar, Rahul Gupta, Gautam Gurnani, Rajit Desai, Vandana Serrao, Saloni Doshi, Suhani Doshi and Saurav Tibrewal who share the same passion for creating new-age learning content that is immersive and aligns with industry needs. We want to contribute towards making India the skills capital of the world,” said Ankit Doshi, Creator of AltUni.in and InsideIIM.

Founded in 2020, AltUni provides short modules of immersive online learning courses. The university does not offer degrees or diplomas but facilitates a connection between learners and industry leaders, and provides opportunities to interview with India’s top companies.

Notably, around 40% of the team consists of women and this number is expected to reach 50% soon.

The startup has partnered with companies such as Hindustan Unilever, TATACliq, Aditya Birla Capital and ECom Express for its learning programs. It has also worked with universities such as SDA Bocconi in Milan and SPJIMR in Mumbai.

AltUni claims to onboard users at zero cost with the help of InsideIIM's platform such as its Youtube channel, etc.

Health and wellness startup Bold Care on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round from Sharrp Ventures, Anthill Ventures, Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs and ShipRocket.

Other investors who participated in the round include existing investors NB Ventures and Huddle.

The Mumbai-based company plans to deploy the fresh capital for product development and the company’s growth plans which are focused on raising Series A funding.

Launched in 2020 by Rajat Jadhav, Rahul Krishnan, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav, Bold Care is a direct-to-consumer(D2C) men’s health and wellness platform that addresses various men’s health issues such as sexual health, hair care and daily nutrition.

The company offers free digital consultations and provides discreet two-day delivery of allopathy and natural products to address these issues.

"From servicing 100 customers in July 2020, we have had a fast-paced growth journey in the last 18 months, scaling to over 25,000 monthly users as of January 2022. Within this short span, Bold Care’s user base of more than 2,30,000 Indian men reinforces our confidence in the market potential and acceptance," said Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder, Bold Care.