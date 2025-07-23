ED investigates Walmart's Myntra for breaching foreign investment rules
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • ED investigates Walmart's Myntra for breaching foreign investment rules

ED investigates Walmart's Myntra for breaching foreign investment rules

By Reuters

  • 23 Jul 2025
ED investigates Walmart's Myntra for breaching foreign investment rules
Credit: 123RF.com

Walmart's Indian fashion arm Myntra is being investigated for allegedly breaching rules that ban foreign-funded wholesale retailers from selling directly to consumers, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. 

Myntra has raised nearly $192 million from foreign investors, the federal crime fighting agency said, without naming the investors.

The company, registered as a wholesale retailer, sold the majority of its products to a retailer it owned, which then sold the products on Myntra's website, the agency said.

Advertisement

Myntra and Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

India's investment rules only allow foreign e-commerce companies to run a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers, and they cannot stock and sell goods to customers on their own. 

Other companies including Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon have often faced allegations of breaching such rules using certain sellers - allegations the companies have denied.

Advertisement

Founded in 2007, Bengaluru-based Myntra operates an online marketplace that specializes in fashion and lifestyle products. The company last reported an annual revenue of nearly $599 million, according to Tofler data.  

WalmartMyntraEnforcement DirectorateFlipkartAmazon

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Anicut on course to dream returns as Milky Mist chasing rich valuation

Consumer

Anicut on course to dream returns as Milky Mist chasing rich valuation

African PE firm Verod Capital fully exits education bet from Fund II

Consumer

African PE firm Verod Capital fully exits education bet from Fund II

Premium
Bottomline: Sahyadri Farmers' growth cools in FY25 despite diversification drive

Consumer

Bottomline: Sahyadri Farmers' growth cools in FY25 despite diversification drive

Pro
Renee Cosmetics gets new investor, eyes larger round as early backers look to exit

Consumer

Renee Cosmetics gets new investor, eyes larger round as early backers look to exit

EduFund, ANNY, Hudle collect early-stage cheques

Consumer

EduFund, ANNY, Hudle collect early-stage cheques

Titan to buy controlling stake in Dubai's Damas

Consumer

Titan to buy controlling stake in Dubai's Damas

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW