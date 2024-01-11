Edelweiss Alternatives taps limited partner for climate-focussed fund

Premium Venkat Ramaswamy, vice chairman, Edelweiss Group and chairman, Edelweiss Asset Management

Edelweiss Alternatives, the alternative asset management arm of Mumbai-based Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, is set to bring on board an international institutional investor as a limited partner for its climate-focussed fund. The Edelweiss Climate Fund, floated in September last year with a target corpus of $500 million, has secured a commitment from ......