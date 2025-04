Early-stage venture funding bounces back but Series A cheques far below the peak

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage venture capital funding momentum for Indian startups has improved in the first three months of the year with nearly one startup attracting a cheque every eight hours, the same level seen prior to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, as per VCCEdge data. Dealmaking had shot up during 2021-22 as ......