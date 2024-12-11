Early-stage tech investor growX Ventures floats second vehicle

Ashish Taneja, growX Ventures

growX Ventures, a domestic venture capital firm focussed on business-to-business (B2B) and deeptech investments in the country, has hit the market with an aim to raise Rs 400 crore ($47.1 million) for its second flagship vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle.

“Historically, we’ve supported the founders on the zero to one path with seed-stage investment,” said Ashish Taneja, founder and chief executive, growX Ventures. “We are taking a slightly more nuanced approach and doing stage diversified investing."

The latest vehicle builds on growX’s strategy for the first vehicle that mainly invested in seed-stage deals and go further to make ‘early-growth’ investments in Series B stage as well.

Advertisement

“The timelines (for startups to reach product market fit and consequently go public) are getting crunched in India as well. The market's getting ready,” said Taneja. “There’s also a dearth of capital at the stage, which is one of the motivations to set up this fund with an allocation for Series B,” said Taneja.

While it will continue making seed-stage investments in deeptech companies, growX will also back a few winners from its first fund and a few fresh investments at Series B stage.

growX launched its first fund in 2016 with a corpus of $25 million and fully deployed the fund. Its previous investments include Pixxel, Locus, Progcap, Aereo, Bellatrix Aerospace, Wiom, CynLr, Stashfin, and Race Energy.

Advertisement

The VC firm is looking to mark the first close of the latest fund in the coming three to four weeks. It will also start looking at exits from first fund in the coming year.

Within deeptech, the fund will invest in areas such as semiconductors, defencetech, spacetech, alternate materials and advanced manufacturing. The Series B investment of growX will be across a broader B2B theme with strong flavours of deeptech. It will include sectors like supply chain and logistics, B2B manufacturing, financial services, healthcare allowing us to broaden the portfolio.

“These are high potential and high growth companies. From an investor perspective, there is an opportunity to make a return,” Taneja said.

Advertisement

Overall, the fund will make 20-24 investments from the fund–about half of these will be seed investments, while the remaining will be across the early-growth stage. “From a deployment perspective, seed investments companies will take 25% of a corpus, with the remaining corpus will go towards early-growth companies,” Taneja said.

While the cheque size of seed-stage investments would be in the range of Rs 6-10 crore, slightly higher than the previous fund. For Series B, the cheque size would range from Rs 20-30 crore.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments