Startups CBREX, Suwasthi, others raise early-stage funding

Cross-border hiring startup CBREX has raised $3 million (around Rs 27 crore) as a part of its pre-Series A funding round from early-stage venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures.

The New York and Bengaluru-based startup will use the fresh funds to scale up its US go-to-market as well as expand product and growth.

CBREX, founded in 2015, uses machine learning (ML) to connect jobs and suppliers and help hire professionals. It provides its services to both companies and temporary staffing agencies.

“The experience of talent sourcing through recruiting firms is not uniform at a global level. Companies go through a hit-and-trial process of vendor selection. CBREX simplifies all this. It presents a unified B2B driven talent marketplace combined with resume screening technology that enables a company to hire any skill anywhere in the world in super quick time through a single license,” said Gautam Sinha, co-founder and chief executive at CBREX,

“Cross-border hiring is a new normal post Covid and CBREX seamlessly enables any company to hire talent from anywhere in the world,” said Anjali Sosale, partner, WaterBridge Ventures.

Delhi-based health and nutrition startup Suwasthi on Tuesday said it has raised fresh capital of Rs 2 crore from revenue financing-focussed fintech platform Velocity.

The firm will use the fresh funds to scale up its production and manufacturing units.

Founded by Kunwar Singh in 2017, Suwasthi started in the beauty and personal care space and has since then pivoted to provide healthcare solutions to people with diabetes. Post-Covid it claims to have clocked a revenue of Rs 6 crore and targets to triple the run rate by the end of this fiscal.

“We want to bring quality health and nutrition products to our consumers in tier 3 and 4 cities. The team at Suwasthi provides holistic solutions to people ailing from diabetes in the form of regular follow-ups, lifestyle changes and further product updates,” said Singh.

“With a repeat customer rate of 70% and more than 90% of orders being cash-on-delivery, Suwasthi boast a sustainable and scalable business model. With strong sectoral tailwinds and impressive revenue, there's no limit to the amazing growth potential for the company,” said Atul Khichiriya, co-founder at Velocity.

Velocity, operated by White Wizard Technologies Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2020 by Abhiroop Medhekar, Khichariya and Saurav Swaroop. In November last year, it had raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

TRST Score

Chennai-based employee risk mitigation platform TRST Score has secured around Rs 2 crore ($245,000) as a part of its seed funding round from a host of seven angel investors.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed to expand TRST’s reach and boost its technology offerings.

Founded by former Oracle and KPMG Silicon Valley executive Sudhakar Raja in 2021, TRST Score aims to bring transparency, quick decision-making, improve process efficiency, reduce cost of hiring and losses due to human risks.

“The objective of this first-of-kind human risk mitigation platform is to help corporates mitigate human risk. With TRST Score, companies will be able to hire verified ethical and hard-working employees, reducing HR and hiring costs. Helping companies build a long-term workforce and excel due to this able workforce,” Raja said.

Cinnamon Homes

Home decor startup Cinnamon Homes has raised an undisclosed amount of funding co-led by beauty marketplace Purplle’s co-founder Rahul Dash and Deutsche Bank’s vice president Chetan Jajoria.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of other angel investors.

The Delhi-NCR-based firm will use the fresh funds to scale up product, marketing and expansion.

Started in August this year, Cinnamon Homes has been specially curated for the aspiring citizens who have a penchant for making their homes look beautiful and classy, the company said in a statement.

“This fundraising shall go a long way to help us in realizing our business objectives to the fullest. It will also help us in moving closer towards our short-term goal of strengthening our presence in NCR over the short-term, as well as our long-term goal of expanding our brand’s experience centres to all major metros in India along with consolidating our online presence through our website,” said Anand Suman, founder and chief executive, Cinnamon Homes.

“Cinnamon Homes as a brand has potential, as now is the time when customers are getting increasingly conscious about how their homes would look. I foresee Cinnamon homes satisfying these aspirations in the months and years to come,” said Rahul Dash, co-founder and COO, Purplle.

