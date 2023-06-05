Early-stage startups sentra.world, Klassroom, TagZ Foods raise funding

Harsh Choudhry, co-founder and chief executive officer, sentra.world

Software-as-a-service startup sentra.world, edtech startup Klassroom Edutech and potato chips brand TagZ Foods have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-focused SaaS startup sentra.world has raised $2 million (Rs 16 crore) in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Avaana Capital. The round also saw participation from RPG Ventures and Golden Sparrow Ventures.

The Benagluru-based startup plans to deploy the fresh proceeds for research and development, product development, hiring and strategic partnerships.

Founded by Harsh Choudhry and Vikas Upadhyay, sentra.world is a SaaS platform that helps industrial businesses on their net-zero journeys by providing comprehensive methods to measure emissions performance. Through its SaaS products, sentra.world enables businesses to decarbonise their value chain, and bring sustainability across the industrial sector. They are currently operational in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

"Our goal is to have 500 industrial companies and 500,000 suppliers as customers, managing 1% of global emissions within five years,” said Choudhry.

Klassroom Edutech



Edtech startup Klassroom Edutech has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the funding to boost the startup's social initiatives aimed at bridging the education gap for underprivileged students in India.



Founded in 2016 by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri Klassroom Edutech is an edtech startup that operates as a hybrid tutoring platform for 6th to 12th standards, along with competitive exams such as IIT JEE, NEET, CA and CS.



The startup operates both offline and online and claims to have over 60,000 students across 500 cities via a network of 150 offline centers. It also claims to have recorded 10X revenue growth in the last two years.



It has cumulatively raised $1 million to date and counts ah! Ventures Angel Fund, Hem Angels, Pavan Bakeri (Bakeri Group), Kishore Ganji (Astir Ventures) among others, as part of its investor group.

TagZ Foods



Potato chips brand TagZ Foods has secured an undisclosed amount in funding from Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.



The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the investment to expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country.



Founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia, TagZ Foods manufactures potato chips, international gourmet dips and cookies.



Last month, the startup raised $2 million (Rs 16.4 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from a host of investors including 9 Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Klub, Indifi and angel investor Rannvijay Singha among others.

