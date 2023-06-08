Early-stage startups Proklean, Raising Superstars, others secure funding

Raghav Himatsingka, co-founder, Raising Superstars

Climatetech startup Proklean Technologies, edtech startup Raising Superstars, healthcare startup Health Basix and used cars platform SheerDrive have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Climatetech firm Proklean Technologies Pvt Ltd has secured $4 million (Rs 33.02 crore) in an undisclosed funding round from Raintree Family Office.

The Chennai-based startup will deploy the fresh proceeds for research and development, hiring and expansion.

Founded in 2012 by Sivaram Pillai and Bala Chandrashekar, Proklean Technologies has developed proprietary technologies using renewable input materials to make products that provide solutions to problems such as pollution caused by multiple industries and depletion of renewable resources.

In 2022, the startup raised Rs 6.5 crore in venture debt from Caspian Debt, the lending arm of impact investment firm Caspian Impact Investment Adviser.

Edtech startup Raising Superstars has raised $2 million (Rs 16.5 crore) as a part of its pre-Series A funding round from edtech and fintech-focused venture capital firm BLinC Invest.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the capital to expand across geographies, develop its technology stack and hire talent.

Founded in 2020 by Raghav Himatsingka and Shraddha Himatsingka, Raising Superstars is an edtech company offering activity-based educational videos that help parents to engage and teach children aged 0-6.

“This fundraise will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world,” said Himatsingka, co-founder and chief executive officer, Raising Superstars.

“The early childhood care and education report 2021 by BLinC Invest depicts an opportunity in this sector. We believe that Raising Superstars has created a new category in early childhood development by providing a pedagogy for overall brain development in children between the age group of 0 to 6 years,” said Amit Ratanpal, founder and managing director, BLinC Invest.

Toro Health Pvt Ltd, which runs schools-focused healthcare startup Health Basix, has raised an undisclosed amount in a bridge funding round co-led by GSK Velu (Neuburg Diagnostics) and Callapina Capital.

The round also saw participation from SapphireInk VC and Supermorpheus.

The Coimbatore-based startup plans to use the fresh proceeds to enable its expansion across India.

Founded by Swathy Rohit, Ramesh Krishnan and Vishnu Prashant, Health Basix provides comprehensive healthcare services in schools, with a focus on pediatric electronic medical records (EMR), school clinics, counseling, health assessments, and special education services.

Used cars platform SheerDrive has secured an undisclosed amount as part of its ongoing pre-Series A funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The Mumbai-based startup will use the money to expand its operations geographically and develop its artificial intelligence/machine learning-based technology.

Founded in 2020, SheerDrive is currently live in 19 cities. The company claims to have conducted used-car transactions worth $40 million. It has achieved 41% quarter-on-quarter growth and aims to achieve a gross merchandise value of $500 million and transactions for over 100,000 vehicles across 35 cities by 2025.

In 2020, SheerDrive acquired Superbids, a B2B auction platform for banking repossessed and insurance salvage vehicles.

