Early-stage startups Evera, EaseMyAI, others raise funding

Electric vehicle cab service provider Evera, artificial intelligence startup EaseMyAI, healthtech venture Elevate Now and Internet of Things-based industrial safety platform Jarsh Safety have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

EV cab service provider Evera has closed its pre Series A funding round at $7 million (around Rs 57 crore).

The funding’s first tranche saw participation from IEG Investment Banking Group, while Direct Capital and Westova Global invested in the second round.

Founded in 2019 by Nimish Trivedi, Rajeev Tiwari and Vikas Bansal, Evera provides EV cab service to customers across business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments.

“We have logged 10 million green kilometers in the Delhi NCR. The current investment will be utilised towards the advancement of tech and expand our business to establish a bigger & stronger customer base,” said Trivedi.

Process automation-based artificial intelligence startup EaseMyAI has secured $218,067 (around Rs 1.8 crore) in a seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The Mumbai-based company will deploy the fresh proceeds to expand its services across geographies.

Founded by Gagan Randhawa, Yaman Bhardwaj, Jekin Dedhia and Surendra Sancheti in 2022, EaseMyAI uses AI and computer vision to automate repetitive tasks and reduce manpower dependency by using robotic process automation (RPA).

"We are working on a smart centralized platform that helps customers to automate and monitor all processes online,” said Randhawa.

Enlight Now Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates medical weight loss platform Elevate Now, has raised an undisclosed sum as part of its pre-seed funding round from healthcare-focused venture capital firm W Health Ventures.

The New Delhi-based company will use the fresh capital for expansion across India and to set up over 10 clinics this year.

Founded by Rahul Maroli and Suryansh Kumar in 2022, Elevate Now offers doctor-led medication-based weight loss programs, personalized health coaching, and habit coaching that aligns with clinical protocols designed for the Indian population.

"Our approach with clinical protocols presents an opportunity to address a major health concern in India” said Maroli.

Internet of things (IoT)-based industrial safety startup Jarsh Safety has raised $363,207 (around Rs 3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Mumbai Angels.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of undisclosed angel investors.

The Hyderabad-based startup will use the fresh funds for its sales and marketing outreach and product development.

Founded by Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula and Anand Kumar in 2016, Jarsh Safety is an internet of things (IoT) based startup focused on developing safety wearables in the industrial safety segment.

“With this fundraise, we are investing in growing our team to expand from 1 product to 5 products and from 8 countries to 20 countries in the next 2 years,” said Kaundinya.

