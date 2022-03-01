Early stage startups WYLD, Bebe Burp net funding

Qwerty Marketing Solutions, which runs social currency card platform WYLD has raised $350000 (around Rs 2.64 crore) in its pre-seed round led by Better Capital.

The funding also saw participation from Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (Founders of boAt), Aditi Shrivastava (Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces), Malini Agarwal (Founder of MissMalini), Singularity Ventures and others.

The startup plans to use the money for developing technology, WYLD payment card and building a robust go-to-market strategy.

Founded in 2021, WYLD is a phygital payment card and mobile app, solely designed for active social media users.

It allows every active social media user in India with over 1,000 Instagram followers, to monetise their social influence, with WYLD's social currency payment card.

“We believe everybody has a circle of influence, and at WYLD, we aim to help active social media users in India monetise that influence. We envision a world where someone with as little as 1000 followers can get paid for giving a shout-out on social media, about their latest purchase or experience, and become ambassadors for their favorite brands, creating user-generated content at scale," said Dishant Sanghvi - Co-Founder & CMO, WYLD.

Bebe Burp

Surat-based baby food provider Bebe Burp on Tuesday said it has raised seed funding of $280,000 (around Rs 2 crore) led by Lead Angels and Lets Venture.

Other investors who took part in the round include Mapro Foods Private Limited, Ivy Growth Associates, Shreeji Brothers, Dholakia Ventures, Navika ventures LLP, among others.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to pursue strategic opportunities and develop new commercial relationships.

It also plans to invest more in developing new marketing strategies. and in the expansion of the existing product line.

“It has always been our goal to provide healthy alternatives of baby food to mothers. We are excited about the recent round of investments that has demonstrated the investment community's confidence in Bebe Burp," said Shruti Tibrewal, Co-Founder of Bebe Burp.

Founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrewal and Chirag Gupta, Bebe Burp provides preservative-free baby food products. It claims to have a customer base of over 60,000 mothers.