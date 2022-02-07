Early-stage startups Burgerama, Meraqui bag funding

Burger chain Burgerama on Monday said it has raised a pre-series A funding of Rs 5 crore (around $669,433) led by Anicut Angel Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from a clutch of new and existing investors including Rishab Malik (Droom, Jungle Ventures), Ashvin Chadha (Co-Founder, Anicut Capital) and Bikky Khosla (Chairman, TradeIndia.com), among others.

The platform plans to use the fresh funds to bolster its product portfolio and supply chain efficiency, build a franchise-ready operation model and expanding India footprint in Mumbai, Bengaluru and across north.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burgerama, launched by Kabir Bose, Vivek Prakash and Viraaj Badhwar in early 2018, claims to offer customisable burgers through its website and delivery kitchen outlets.

While, Bose had earlier worked with Raymond Ltd and Reliance Brands Ltd, Badhwar was associated with ASK Group and E&Y and Prakash with Wingreens Farms.

In 2020, the startup secured Rs 2 crore (around $267,773) pre-Series A funding round by Anicut Angel Fund.

Meraqui

Workforce management as a Service (WaaS) startup Meraqui on Monday said it has bagged $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) in a seed funding round from undisclosed high net-worth individual investors.

The platform said it will use the fresh funds in expansion, launching new modules and developing advanced technologies for immersive and effective experience.

Meraqui is a tech-enabled, grey and blue-collar work resource management platform specialising in employee lifecycle management. The firm claims to have a presence in over 25 states across 82 cities.

The startup in a statement said it plans to raise its series A capital by the first quarter of the next fiscal.

“We enjoy the stature of being the first-ever tech-powered workforce as a solution (WaaS) platform that helps hire, manage talent as well as offer relevant gigs for the 450 million strong blue-collar workforces of our country. We manage over 1.5 million man-hours each month on our platform with a Gross ARR of 100 crores," said Shalin Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Meraqui.