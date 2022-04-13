E-learning firm MediSage pockets $7mn from Bessemer Venture, others

Medisage E-Learning Pvt Ltd, which runs MediSage, the digital community for healthcare professionals, on Wednesday said it has raised $7million (around Rs 53 crore) in a funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Other investors who took part in the round include healthcare investors such as Rahul Mukim (Director, The Carlyle Group), TP Devarajan (Managing Director, Invascent Advisory Services), Vijay Datt (Founder, Promoter and chief executive officer of Citadel Management Consulting) and Siddharth Sikchi (Founder and Director, Clean Sciences and Technology).

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its product and expand its team.

“Medical information is changing rapidly driven by changing disease patterns, newer diagnostic tools and new research on drugs.

With MediSage, we have built a digital highway where such information can be exchanged seamlessly empowering doctors to deliver better patient outcomes. We aim to reach the last mile doctor and drive evidence-based practice," said Bhagwat Dhingra, MD and Founder, MediSage.

Founded in 2019 by Bhagwat Dhingra, Abhishek Ghosh and Anurag Dhingra, MediSage is a knowledge platform that connects the healthcare ecosystem which includes doctors, nurses, and patient cases to pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.

The platform enables doctors and other healthcare practitioners to discuss and share medical information through virtual communities including those created by global subject matter experts, medical associations, drug and device companies and medical universities.

“Healthcare practitioners from over 146 countries are accessing the platform today. Over 1,500 global and Indian experts have already signed up to share their clinical expertise. In a physical world, this was unimaginable. We are proud to be building a product in India for the world," said Anurag Dhingra.