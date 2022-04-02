Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Dunzo to raise $250-300 mn to fund quick commerce biz
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd, backed by the likes of Reliance Retail Ventures and Google, is planning a $250-300...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT