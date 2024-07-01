Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund

Premium
TVM Capital Healthcare, an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm, has backed a Saudi Arabian bio-generic drugs manufacturing company, marking the fourth deployment from its latest Saudi-focused investment vehicle. The Dubai and Singapore-headquartered PE firm, which announced the final close of the $250-million Afiyah Fund in May, has invested $35 million ......
