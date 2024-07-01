Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund

Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 01 Jul 2024
Premium
Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund
Helmut Schuehsler, chairman and CEO, TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare, an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm, has backed a Saudi Arabian bio-generic drugs manufacturing company, marking the fourth deployment from its latest Saudi-focused investment vehicle. The Dubai and Singapore-headquartered PE firm, which announced the final close of the $250-million Afiyah Fund in May, has invested $35 million ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund

Healthcare

Dubai's TVM Capital backs healthcare player from Saudi-focused fund

Premium
Ashish Life Science in talks to raise fresh capital as early backers explore exit

Healthcare

Ashish Life Science in talks to raise fresh capital as early backers explore exit

KKR to acquire Kerala hospital in year's third India healthcare deal

Healthcare

KKR to acquire Kerala hospital in year's third India healthcare deal

Premium
Morocco's Laprophan Group set to acquire local natural food supplement brand

Healthcare

Morocco's Laprophan Group set to acquire local natural food supplement brand

Premium
TPG Growth moves from dream returns to poor exit with India bet

Healthcare

TPG Growth moves from dream returns to poor exit with India bet

Pro
Exclusive: KKR plots platform deal to re-enter Indian hospital sector

Healthcare

Exclusive: KKR plots platform deal to re-enter Indian hospital sector

Advertisement