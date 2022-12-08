Draper family-led investment platform backs Gynocup maker

Credit: 123RF.com

Draper family-led investment platform-cum-reality-show Meet The Drapers has invested an undisclosed sum in direct-to-consumer company Mild Cares Pvt. Ltd, which sells feminine hygiene products, including its flagship brand GynoCup.

The US-based investment platform’s panel is jointly chaired by Bill Draper, Tim Draper, Polly Draper of the Draper family, and a judge invited to evaluate startups along with them.

The platform invites startups across the world to share their ideas and help resolve a pressing issue in return for funding to scale up via the platform.

Advertisement

GynoCup was shortlisted from amongst 2,000 startups worldwide and reached the semi-finals of the fifth season of Meet The Draper the company said in a release. The brand aims to provide menstrual, intimate and toilet hygiene products for women.

Founded in 2020 by Sandeep Vyas and Rachna Vyas, Mild Cares is now aiming to increase its presence in the international market. The company sells its menstrual hygiene, pregnancy care, and intimate and toilet hygiene products via online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra as well as on its direct-to-consumer store.

As per Mild Cares, the idea behind GynoCup was to provide women with a sustainable, cost-effective and better alternative to managing problems related to menstrual cycles.

Advertisement

According to a company statement, the menstruation cups are made of 100% medical-grade silicon, which is chemical-free, environmentally safe, and FDA-approved (and certified), the company said. It also claims that since the cup is latex-free, BPA-free, dioxin-free, and phthalate-free, it reduces the risk of infection and rashes.

“Since its launch in 2020, the product has crossed the mark of $20,000 in sales. The company is looking to touch Rs 100 crore revenue by the financial year 2025-26,” said Sandeep Vyas, co-founder and chief executive, Mild Cares.

In the menstrual hygiene space, the company pits against Sanfe, Carmesi, Soothe Healthcare, Pee Safe, and Plush, among other Indian startups. It also competes against big players including Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson in the overall menstrual hygiene segment.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments