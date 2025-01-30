DPI, Verod-backed Pan African Towers set to acquire Nigerian firm

Premium Oladipo Badru, Acting CEO and CFO, Pan African Towers

Nigerian telecommunications infrastructure provider Pan African Towers Ltd, which is owned by private equity firms Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital, is set to acquire a controlling stake in a local digital infrastructure company as part of its strategy to accelerate growth, VCCircle has gathered. Pan African Towers, Nigeria's largest indigenous telecom ......