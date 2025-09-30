Did Somerset Indus Capital meet the benchmark in exit from North India hospital?

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which is nearing the final close of its third fund, has exited from a healthcare bet in northwest India after selling its stake to another PE firm, generating multibagger returns. Through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the Hyderabad-headquartered PE firm InvAscent ......