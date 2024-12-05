Did Investcorp make any money in quiet exit from legacy India portfolio firm?

Pro
Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp has made at least its third exit move from its India portfolio this year, likely churning out disappointing returns, VCCircle has gathered. The asset manager, which entered India in 2019 with the acquisition of the private equity business of IDFC Alternatives, has sold its entire stake ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.