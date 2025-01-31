Diagnostics offers growth but needs innovation: Metropolis’ Shah at VCCircle event

Premium Metropolis's Ameera Shah at VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025

India presents a huge opportunity for the diagnostics sector but the lack of minimum standards and weak practices are hurting the industry’s growth prospects, Ameera Shah, executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, said Friday. Speaking at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Shah highlighted concerns plaguing the industry and said ......