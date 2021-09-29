Diagnostics-focused startup ConnectedH raises seed funding led by Kalaari and Incubate Fund

Leading Bird Web Services Pvt Ltd, which operates diagnostics-focused startup ConnectedH, raised $2.3 million (around Rs 17 crore) in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India.

The round also saw participation from Anicut Capital, Mars Shot Ventures and angel investors like Kunal Shah, founder of Cred; Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy; Farid Ahsan of Sharechat; and Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra of OfBusiness. Existing investors First Cheque and Point One Capital also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh funds to expand its product portfolio, invest in technology, and increase its presence in Delhi-NCR.

Previously, the startup raised $277,000 (Rs 2.04 crore) from First Cheque, Point One Capital, and Rohit MA of Cloud Nine Hospitals, among others.

It was set up by Shubham Gupta, Suresh Singh, and Rahul Kumar in 2018.

Gupta is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and has worked with startups including CarDekho. Singh, who has also worked at CarDekho, is an Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore graduate. Kumar is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and has set up startups including sports entertainment-focused Kickoff Nation.

ConnectedH says it aims to simplify healthcare processes by organising data. The startup says it is working to build an ecosystem where patients will have complete access to and control over their data across diagnostic centres, doctors, and hospitals.

“The diagnostics industry in India is a $10 billion highly fragmented market with only a few organised players. ConnectedH is providing all the relevant tools to help the small and medium diagnostic labs go digital,” Kiran Vasireddy, partner at Kalaari Capital, said.