Delhivery IPO worth Rs 5,235 cr opens on May 11

Softbank-backed ecommerce logistics unicorn Delhivery is set to raise to Rs 5,235 crore ($686 million) through the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that opens for subscriptions on May 11.

The issue size has been cut by one-third from the earlier Rs 7,460 crore ($977 million) amid volatility in the global and domestic equity markets. Through the IPO, Delhivery will now raise Rs 4,000 crore via a fresh issue and Rs 1,235 crore for existing investors through an offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO price band has been set at Rs 462 - 487 per share (face value at Re 1 each), valuing the company at Rs 35,283 crore (over $4.6 billion) at the upper end.

Filed in November, the three-day IPO will conclude on May 13. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 10, the company said in an announcement on Thursday.

The Gurugram-headquartered decade old firm, run by parent SSN Logistics, will list on Indian exchanges on May 24. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Of the total issue size, 75% will be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and balance 10% for retail investors. Around 60% of the QIB Portion reserved for anchor investors.

The proceeds from the issue will fund the company’s inorganic growth plans via acquisitions and organic plans with focus on automation, technology and other strategies.

“Delhivery has appetite and ability to make larger acquisitions and integrate them within the company. We will continue to whole bunch of inorganic opportunities but immediate focus will of course be organic. Delhivery has less than half a percent share of a $300 billion market opportunity,” said Sandeep Barasia, Chief Business Officer of Delhivery.

Under the OFS, its shareholders including US private equity firm The Carlyle Group, Japanese Softbank Inc, Fosun group-owned China Momentum Fund and Times Internet will divest their ownership in Delhivery.

Carlyle will sell shares worth Rs 454 crore from earlier plans to sell Rs 920 crore through its affiliate CA Swift Investments; SoftBank via its investment vehicle SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd will now sell a stake worth Rs 365 crore, down from Rs 750 crore. Fosun will sell via Deli CMF Pte Ltd, shares worth Rs 200 crore, half from earlier Rs 400 crore sale plan and Times Internet will sell up to Rs 165 crore from previously.

In addition, Delhivery’s co-founders -- Kapil Bharati (also its chief technology officer), Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan-- will sell shares worth Rs 5 crore, Rs 40 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

With a 22.78% stake, SoftBank is the largest shareholder in Delhivery, while Nexus Ventures and Carlyle hold stakes of 9.23% and 7.42%, respectively.

The company’s three founders hold relatively small stakes. While Kapil Bharati holds 1.11%, Mohit Tandon owns 1.88% and Suraj Saharan has a 1.79% stake.

Delhivery was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati as a hyperlocal express logistics services firm. It became a unicorn touching $1 billion valuation, in 2019.

It had last raised $125 million (Rs 922 crore) in September as additional funding from Addition -- a fund floated by former Tiger Global executive Lee Fixel, at a valuation of $3 billion.

It provides supply chain solutions to 21,342 active customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and small businesses across several verticals like fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, etc.

Working on an asset-light model, Delhivery claims to be the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated logistics services player in India by revenue as of FY21 covering 17,488 PIN (postal index number) codes across India.

In FY21, it reported a negative free cash flow of Rs 246 crore as against Rs 848 crore in FY20. At the same time, freight, handling and servicing cost has risen from Rs 2,026 crore in FY21 to Rs 3,480 crore in 9MFY22.

“Through the last four years, unit economics have improved. Adjusted EBITDA has grown from -11.3% to almost breakeven. If you just look at nine months, the second two-quarters of FY22 on a combined basis were actually profitable, vis-à-vis the first quarter of FY22. We are pretty much at breakeven,” said Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Delhivery.

As its gains scale in India, Delhivery is also developing capabilities relevant to other markets and international growth will be focused on using logistics stack and logistics SAAS model.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the IPO.