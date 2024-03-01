Delhi developer Grovy floats maiden fund to invest in plotted luxury housing

Premium Grovy India's Ankur Jalan

Delhi-based GrowTrust Advisors, a subsidiary of publicly listed developer Grovy India Ltd, has floated its maiden fund with a focus on investing in the South Delhi micro-market, making brownfield investments for the ownership and development of plotted luxury housing units, a top executive told VCCircle. The vehicle, Golden Growth Fund, was floated ......