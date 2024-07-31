Decover.AI, two others raise early-stage funding

[L-R] Apoorva Vora & Ashish Bhatia, co-founders, Finvolve

Legaltech startup Decover.AI, e-commerce player Hippo Innovations, Nected raised raised early-stage investments, the companies said on Wednesday.

DecoverAI

DecoverAI, a legal technology startup, has raised $2 million in seed funding round. It was led by Leo Capital with participation from other prominent investors.

The fresh funds will accelerate the development and deployment of DecoverAI's technologies. DecoverAI's aims to augment legal teams with human-like intelligence through smart AI-assisted platforms.

Founded in 2024, DecoverAI is a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology company focused on delivering AI-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal professionals.

Hippo Innovations



India Accelerator and Finvolve have invested Rs 3.3 crore ($394,279) in Hippo Innovations, on Wednesday. It is an e-commerce solutions provider, as part of its ongoing pre-series A round.

Hippo Innovations will allocate the acquired funds to augment its marketing efforts, automate workflows using AI and strengthen enterprise offerings. In addition, the funds will be used for strategic partnerships with industry bodies, logistics/payment providers and service integrators.

Nected, a low-code, no-code platform, bagged $1.5 million in seed funding round led by Binny Bansal’s Three State Ventures. The round saw participation from investors such as Endurance Capital, Relentless VC, Climber Capital, Lykke Capital and Forward Slash Capital.



Additionally, over 15 founders and CXOs participated in the round, including Nitin Gupta from PayU, Pallav Pandey from Uolo and Knowlarity, Archit Gupta from Clear, Tonmoy Shingal from Mettl, Ravi Bhushan from BrightChamps, Akshay Saxena from Avanti Fellows, Puneet Kumar from Supr Daily (acquired by Swiggy) and Prashant Kumar from Unbxd.

This seed funding will be used to enhance product usability, simplify integration with various technologies, and scale operations. Additionally, it plans to invest in research and development to integrate AI-powered features.

