facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Decoding Macquarie’s India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

Decoding Macquarie’s India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

By Aman Malik

  • 15 Jun 2023
Premium
Decoding Macquarie’s India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas
Macquarie Group India head Abhishek Poddar (left) with Deep Gupta, co-head of Southeast Asia and India, Macquarie Asset Management

It is not often that big-ticket infrastructure deals in India fall through. But that&#39;s exactly what has happened twice over the past month. And the twin failures have hurt one private equity-style investor the most—Macquarie Group—blocking the Australian asset manager’s attempts to monetise nearly $525 million from its India portfolio.  The billionaire ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

General

Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Goldman Sachs cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs

Finance

Goldman Sachs cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs

Mykare Health, Evolved Foods, four others bag early cheques

TMT

Mykare Health, Evolved Foods, four others bag early cheques

Premium
Decoding Macquarie's India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

Infrastructure

Decoding Macquarie's India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

Premium
Grapevine: KKR eyes over $1-bn roads deal; Kedaara looks to sell Spandana Sphoorty

General

Grapevine: KKR eyes over $1-bn roads deal; Kedaara looks to sell Spandana Sphoorty

ChrysCapital to invest $100 mn in Lenskart

Consumer

ChrysCapital to invest $100 mn in Lenskart

Advertisement