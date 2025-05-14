Decoding Cleartrip Middle East’s game plan after checking out of Flipkart via MBO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Decoding Cleartrip Middle East’s game plan after checking out of Flipkart via MBO

Decoding Cleartrip Middle East’s game plan after checking out of Flipkart via MBO

By Malvika Maloo

  • 14 May 2025
Pro
Decoding Cleartrip Middle East’s game plan after checking out of Flipkart via MBO
Stuart Crighton, founder and CEO, Cleartrip Middle East | Credit: File photo

Online travel marketplace Cleartrip’s Middle East business intends to ramp up its offerings and raise external funding for expansion after splitting from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart last year via a management buyout and getting on board a company backed by a member of the Qatari royal family as a shareholder, VCCircle has gathered.  The platform, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

VFlowTech, Complement 1, ReelSaga, LUZO, ContraVault AI, others bag funding

TMT

VFlowTech, Complement 1, ReelSaga, LUZO, ContraVault AI, others bag funding

Fractional ownership platform Strata surrenders SM REIT license amid legal dispute

TMT

Fractional ownership platform Strata surrenders SM REIT license amid legal dispute

Dream Sports to invest $50 mn in Cricbuzz, Willow TV

TMT

Dream Sports to invest $50 mn in Cricbuzz, Willow TV

US tech firms Nvidia, AMD secure AI deals as Trump tours Gulf states

TMT

US tech firms Nvidia, AMD secure AI deals as Trump tours Gulf states

Tiger Global-backed Groww settles case with SEBI over app outage, suffers another glitch

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Groww settles case with SEBI over app outage, suffers another glitch

IIFL Fintech Fund exits analytics platform, generates two-fold return on investment

TMT

IIFL Fintech Fund exits analytics platform, generates two-fold return on investment

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW