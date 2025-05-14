Decoding Cleartrip Middle East’s game plan after checking out of Flipkart via MBO

Pro Stuart Crighton, founder and CEO, Cleartrip Middle East | Credit: File photo

Online travel marketplace Cleartrip’s Middle East business intends to ramp up its offerings and raise external funding for expansion after splitting from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart last year via a management buyout and getting on board a company backed by a member of the Qatari royal family as a shareholder, VCCircle has gathered. The platform, ......