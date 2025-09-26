Deals Digest: PE/VC activity jumps on big-ticket transactions; M&As stay tepid
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Deals Digest: PE/VC activity jumps on big-ticket transactions; M&As stay tepid

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity jumps on big-ticket transactions; M&As stay tepid

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity jumps on big-ticket transactions; M&As stay tepid
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital dealmaking surged to an all-time high in 2025 during the five-day period ending September 26, according to data compiled by VCCircle. PE/VC investments crossed the $1 billion (Rs 8,800 crore) mark for the second time in 2025, touching $1.2 billion, nearly four times last week’s tally. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Rabo India PE set to monetise nine-year-old bet

Finance

Rabo India PE set to monetise nine-year-old bet

Premium
Systematix marks first close of SME-focused investment fund

Finance

Systematix marks first close of SME-focused investment fund

Premium
Indel Money's fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker

Finance

Indel Money's fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker

Pro
Tata Capital adding new thematic fund under private equity umbrella

Finance

Tata Capital adding new thematic fund under private equity umbrella

Premium
Saudi Arabia's RVC makes second offshore LP investment of 2025

Finance

Saudi Arabia's RVC makes second offshore LP investment of 2025

Pro
Public market emerges as darling of AIFs again in April-June

Finance

Public market emerges as darling of AIFs again in April-June

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW