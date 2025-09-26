Deals Digest: PE/VC activity jumps on big-ticket transactions; M&As stay tepid

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital dealmaking surged to an all-time high in 2025 during the five-day period ending September 26, according to data compiled by VCCircle. PE/VC investments crossed the $1 billion (Rs 8,800 crore) mark for the second time in 2025, touching $1.2 billion, nearly four times last week’s tally. ......