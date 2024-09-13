Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

Funding raised by private equity and venture capital-backed companies picked up after hitting the lowest mark in six week during the previous five-day period, thanks to a bunch of large-ticket transactions. In the week ended 13 September, private PE/VC-backed companies cumulatively secured funding of $395 million across 29 deals, which was nearly 20% ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

General

Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

Premium
Grapevine: Torrent may buy into CVC-backed Gujarat Titan; Alkem gets PE suitors

General

Grapevine: Torrent may buy into CVC-backed Gujarat Titan; Alkem gets PE suitors

Premium
Grapevine: Haldiram's stake sale hits stalemate; French firm checks into New Shop

General

Grapevine: Haldiram's stake sale hits stalemate; French firm checks into New Shop

Premium
Grapevine: O2 Power shortlists three bidders; WeWork India, Simpliwork eye IPOs

General

Grapevine: O2 Power shortlists three bidders; WeWork India, Simpliwork eye IPOs

How the new rules notified by the competition regulator could impact M&As

General

How the new rules notified by the competition regulator could impact M&As

Premium
Grapevine: Three firms make cut for Avendus; suitors line up for HUL ice-cream unit

General

Grapevine: Three firms make cut for Avendus; suitors line up for HUL ice-cream unit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW