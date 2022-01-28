Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Deals Digest: Companies raise $2.75 bn this week; DealShare, Darwinbox turn unicorns
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Companies raised $2.75 billion in venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funding this week, helped by two massive investments...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT