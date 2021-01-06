Dayakar Puskoor, Abid Neemuchwala led Dallas Venture Capital launches DVC Advantage

Dallas Venture Capital on Wednesday announced the launch of DVC Advantage, a process that the company says will help its portfolio companies accelerate growth by leveraging its network and insights.

DVC Advantage aims to help startups in multiple areas such as product and technology strategy, executive mentorship, corporate governance, business development and talent acquisition, according to a statement.

The VC firm, founded by Dayakar Puskoor and later joined by the former CEO and managing director of Wipro, Abid Neemuchwala, focuses on early and growth stage companies in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence/machine learning and other emerging technologies.

“One of our strongest value additions we bring is supercharging the business development of our portfolio companies. We do this not only through our network of executives at Fortune 500 and multinationals to drive executive level sponsorship for sales but also by the way of introductions at the mid-manager levels. We help in building long lasting relationships that are critical to customer success and sustained revenue generation,” Puskoor said.

A recent example of advantage that the firm brought through DVC Advantage is the association between Examity and CoreStack, the statement added. Examity, an online proctoring firm was introduced to CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider by Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) through DVC Advantage.

According to DVC, CoreStack helped Examity save $1.5 million and reduce its cloud costs by 40% within the first 2 months of deployment. Puskoor also serves on the board of directors of CoreStack.

“We are extremely pleased that CoreStack’s platform is able to deliver substantial savings to its customers like Examity and I am impressed with CoreStack’s team, specially their ability to ensure a quick turnaround time from proof-of-concept to production and their unrelenting focus on realization of promised cost savings,” Neemuchwala, Venture Partner at DVC said.

Dallas Venture Capital was launched in September 2020 with an aim to fund startups in the cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence/machine learning, mobile and emerging technologies sectors in India and the US.