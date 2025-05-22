Data Sutram, Promethean Energy, BlackCarrot, FarMart bag funding

Data Sutram co-founders (L-R) Aisik Paul, Rajit Bhattacha, Ankit Das

Software-as-a-service startup Data Sutram, dinnerware brand BlackCarrot and Promethean Energy, a maker of heat pump systems, have secured investments in separate funding rounds up to Series A, the companies said on Thursday.

The company raised $9 million (Rs 77.3 crore) in a Series A round led by venture capital firms B Capital and Lightspeed India Partners, to build its platform which enables financial institutions to manage fraud and ensure regulatory compliance.

The Mumbai-based startup said the funding will also help it to scale its operations in key international markets.

Founded in 2019, Data Sutram uses AI and external intelligence from over 250 sources to help lending, payments, and insurance businesses manage fraud, reduce cybersecurity risk, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Promethean Energy has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Transition VC, with participation from investors such as Sangam Venture, Sagana Capital, and Fondation Botnar.

The company said it will invest in expanding product offerings, scale operations, and deepen its presence across India and Southeast Asia.

Founded by Rajat Agarwal, Promethean Energy manufactures industrial-grade heat pump systems and waste heat recovery solutions to replace fossil-fuel-based heating in large factories and commercial establishments. By 2027, Promethean Energy expects to set up its heat pump system in 1,000 factories through partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and engineering, procurement, and construction players.

Dinnerware brand BlackCarrot has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from Venture Catalysts, with participation from We Founder Circle, EvolveX Accelerator, GX Ventures, and PlaySimple Games co-founder Suraj Nalin. The round also saw participation from actress Neha Dhupia and copywriter Agnello Dias.

BlackCarrot was founded by Yadupati Gupta and Vishal Gupta. The startup designs dinnerware with a focus on aesthetics and material safety to make glassware, 304 food-grade stainless steel cutlery and bar accessories.

Business-to-business (B2B) food commerce platform FarMart has secured $5 million in debt funding from impact investor Symbiotics.

FarMart is a SaaS-based B2B food commerce platform founded by Mehtab Singh Hans and Alekh Sanghera. It digitises the agricultural supply chain by connecting nearby buyers and sellers. The company serves markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Unitus Capital advised FarMart on the transaction.

As per media reports, the Gurugram-based startup in April raised Rs 84 crore in equity and debt funding from investors including General Catalyst, Z47, Stride Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

