Darwinbox backer 3one4 Capital elevates Nruthya Madappa

Nruthya Madappa, partner at 3one4 Capital

Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital, which has backed unicorns like Open, Darwinbox and Licious, has elevated Nruthya Madappa as a partner to drive growth of portfolio companies as well as identifying and supporting investee companies.

Madappa joined the Bengaluru-based VC firm as principal and the head of growth and capital development in 2020. She was promoted as the director of the growth and capital vertical in February last year.

She has helped steer the firm’s portfolio companies by securing funding, driving revenue growth and facilitating successful exits, the firm said in a statement, adding that her expertise in technology, finance and economic policy has helped to identify and support companies such as Open, BetterPlace and Kapiva.

"Nruthya's extensive experience in creating and scaling businesses make her an ideal partner for founders seeking to build market-leading companies from India," said Anurag Ramdasan, partner at 3one4 Capital.

Madappa, who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, previously served as the director of CoWrks for three years before joining 3one4 Capital. She left CoWrks in 2020.

3one4 Capital focuses on investments in the SaaS, enterprise and SMB automation, fintech, consumer internet, and digital health segments. It prioritizes its investments in areas such as machine-driven actionable intelligence services, digital media, ambient intelligence technologies, logistics and distribution, and climate and sustainability tech.

The VC firm raised Rs 1,000 crore for its third flagship fund from both domestic and international institutional investors. It is currently raising capital for its fourth fund, and is reportedly looking to raise as much as $200 million for the upcoming vehicle.

Share article on Leave Your Comments