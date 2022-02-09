3one4 Capital promotes Nruthya Madappa to director

Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital has announced elevation of Nruthya Madappa as its Director.

In her new role, Madappa will continue to lead and expand the growth and capital vertical, which she currently heads.

Madappa joined the firm as Principal and the Head of growth and capital development in 2020.

She was instrumental in helping the firm’s portfolio companies and founders plan to secure financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, mergers and acquisitions and exits.

Prior to her joining in 3one4 Capital, Madappa had worked at CoWrks as the Director of the company for three years and made the exit in 2020.

Madappa holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

She also led a research project in the VLF (very low frequency) research group in the electrical engineering department at Stanford University.

"We are at a watershed moment for entrepreneurship in India with unparalleled growth led by intentional, inclusive innovation. Never before has it been more critical to build structured support to enable founders and the broader ecosystem, and we are determined to lead this from the front,” said Madappa.

According to the company's statement, 3one4 Capital closed a total of 51 deals in 2021- 28 early-stage (pre-seed, seed and pre-series A) and 23 growth and late-stage (series A and above) and 11 follow-on rounds.

Last year in November, 3one4 Capital raised Rs 1,000 crore for its third fund. The company said that the firm now manages a combined corpus of Rs 2,300 crore (around $300 million) and a portfolio of over 70 investments.