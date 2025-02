Dabur's Burman family acquires control of Religare Enterprises

Mohit Burman, chairman, Dabur India

India's Burman family has acquired control of financial services provider Religare Enterprises, a spokesperson for the billionaire group said on Thursday.

The Burmans, who founded and control consumer goods conglomerate Dabur India, got the central bank's approval to buy more shares of Religare in December.

"Our immediate priority is to instill stability, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth at the company," the spokesperson said.

