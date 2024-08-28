Daalchini doubles revenue in FY24, aims for an encore in FY25

Premium
Daalchini Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a retail startup backed by investors such as Artha Venture Fund and Unicorn India Ventures, has nearly doubled its revenue for the financial year ending March 2024, a top company executive told VCCircle. “The company's revenue has nearly doubled, reaching Rs 42 crores in FY24, compared to Rs 22 crores ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.