D2C label Minimalist in talks to snag fresh VC funding

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Direct-to-consumer skincare brand Minimalist is in talks to raise fresh funding from a marquee venture capital firm, VCCircle has gathered, amid reports that consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd is looking to buy the company. Minimalist, operated by Jaipur-based Uprising Science Pvt. Ltd, is looking to mop up as much as ......