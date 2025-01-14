D2C label Minimalist in talks to snag fresh VC funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • D2C label Minimalist in talks to snag fresh VC funding

D2C label Minimalist in talks to snag fresh VC funding

Premium
D2C label Minimalist in talks to snag fresh VC funding
Credit: Pixabay

Direct-to-consumer skincare brand Minimalist is in talks to raise fresh funding from a marquee venture capital firm, VCCircle has gathered, amid reports that consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd is looking to buy the company.  Minimalist, operated by Jaipur-based Uprising Science Pvt. Ltd, is looking to mop up as much as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Peepul Capital-controlled frozen food maker Sumeru eyes larger retail pie

Consumer

Peepul Capital-controlled frozen food maker Sumeru eyes larger retail pie

Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund bets on EV startup BGauss

Consumer

Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund bets on EV startup BGauss

Premium
Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Consumer

Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Beyond Snack bags $8.3 mn; Dr. Doodley, Revivo get pre-seed cheques

Consumer

Beyond Snack bags $8.3 mn; Dr. Doodley, Revivo get pre-seed cheques

Premium
Z47-backed D2C brand Freakins in talks to raise fresh capital, appoints banker

Consumer

Z47-backed D2C brand Freakins in talks to raise fresh capital, appoints banker

Premium
M&G Investments-backed Livpure set to float into the green as sales soar

Consumer

M&G Investments-backed Livpure set to float into the green as sales soar

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW