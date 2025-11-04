Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former SEBI official for Dispute Resolution Practice

Vanya Singh

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has roped in Vanya Singh for its Dispute Resolution Practice.

She will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office and will focus on securities law and regulatory matters, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Singh brings 18 years of experience in securities and capital markets law, having served at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since 2007. During her tenure, she worked across various departments including quasi-judicial, policy, legal affairs, and enforcement, and also supported SEBI’s Investigations Department with legal inputs during live probes.

A graduate of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Singh’s appointment marks CAM’s at least eight senior-level hires in 2025. The most recent addition before Singh was Abhishek Kalra, who joined the firm’s corporate practice in Mumbai after serving as counsel at Trilegal for over two years, as reported by VCCircle.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is one of India’s leading full-service law firms, with over 1,100 lawyers including 220 partners. The firm operates across key business hubs including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

