Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former SEBI official for Dispute Resolution Practice
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former SEBI official for Dispute Resolution Practice

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former SEBI official for Dispute Resolution Practice

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 04 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires former SEBI official for Dispute Resolution Practice
Vanya Singh

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has roped in Vanya Singh for its Dispute Resolution Practice. 

She will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office and will focus on securities law and regulatory matters, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Singh brings 18 years of experience in securities and capital markets law, having served at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since 2007. During her tenure, she worked across various departments including quasi-judicial, policy, legal affairs, and enforcement, and also supported SEBI’s Investigations Department with legal inputs during live probes.

Advertisement

A graduate of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Singh’s appointment marks CAM’s at least eight senior-level hires in 2025. The most recent addition before Singh was Abhishek Kalra, who joined the firm’s corporate practice in Mumbai after serving as counsel at Trilegal for over two years, as reported by VCCircle.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is one of India’s leading full-service law firms, with over 1,100 lawyers including 220 partners. The firm operates across key business hubs including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement
Cyril Amarchand MangaldasSEBIVanya SinghDisputes Resolution

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Systematix appoints former StanChart execs to head private wealth unit

People

Systematix appoints former StanChart execs to head private wealth unit

Premium
Systematix ropes in JM Financial exec to grow healthcare practice

People

Systematix ropes in JM Financial exec to grow healthcare practice

Equirus Group ropes in former OIJIF exec, to launch $170-mn PE fund

People

Equirus Group ropes in former OIJIF exec, to launch $170-mn PE fund

Tata's charity arm ousts key member Mistry from board

People

Tata's charity arm ousts key member Mistry from board

Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

People

Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

Premium
EQT-owned Zelestra hires another senior exec for India arm

Infrastructure

EQT-owned Zelestra hires another senior exec for India arm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW